After a nearly $43 million assessed valuation increase over last year, the Franklin County Commission has tweaked the county tax levy by very small increments.
Overall, the tax projections for the 2020 levy are $9.2 million, up from $8.9 million in 2019, but the coronavirus and sagging economy, might cause the actual county tax collection to fall short of the projections.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the slight increase in the general fund levy was based on the taxing formula from the state auditor.
The county collects property taxes for the general fund, road and bridge fund and the SB40 Resource Board, which provides services for developmentally disabled county residents.
Of the three funds, the only increase in rates over last year is in the general fund, increasing from $0.1273 per $100 of assessed value in 2019 to $0.1326 per $100 of assessed valuation this year.
With the new rate in place, the county expects to generate nearly $2.8 million for the general fund, an increase of $165,010 over the 2019 projection of $2.6 million.
The road and bridge tax levy is $0.2102 per $100 of assessed valuation and $0.0975 per $100 of assessed valuation for the SB40 resource board.
Each year the county and all other taxing entities fill out forms from the state to determine the tax rates for the year.
Chief Deputy County Clerk Jeanine Stevens said some of the factors that determine the annual tax levy include assessed valuations, new construction, newly added territory within taxing entities and the previous year’s assessed valuation.
Even without tax rate increases, all funds are expected to see increases due to the higher assessed valuations this year.
The road and bridge tax levy will generate nearly $4.4 million, an increase of $89,765 over the nearly $4.3 million in 2019 projected revenue.
For the first time last year, Franklin County collected the real estate and personal property taxes for the SB40 resource board directly. Until 2019, the entity signed off on its own taxes, but it was recently discovered that practice was in violation of state statute.
Projected tax revenues for the SB40 Board this year are just over $2 million, an increase of $41,637, over the projection last year.
Trentmann said his goal is to have tax bills mailed out by Nov. 1, but he anticipates more late payments this year. “With COVID-19, I really don’t know what to expect,” he said. “With people losing their jobs and no stimulus, we will see decreased collections.”
Trentmann said the financial collapse in 2008 caused many county residents to pay their taxes later, which hurt the county and municipalities that had budgeted for the taxes to be collected.
“I never get 100 percent collections right away,” Trentmann said. “If we get 99 percent collections it may take three years.”
Trentmann said before COVID-19, when the economy was booming, the tax collection was 95 percent.
“I can usually tell the economy is going well if people are paying their bills on time,” Trentmann said. “This year, I don’t know what is going to happen.”