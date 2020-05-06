Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board of Directors have approved for all funded agencies to receive financial support for the 2021 fiscal year.
The board held its public board meeting April 13.
The summarized fiscal year 2021 award amounts are based upon the availability of generated tax revenue dollars received. They are as follows:
• BiLITY, DSFC Inc., $855,416.
• Empac Group Inc./Sheltered Workshop, $358,000.
• mpac Employment Resources, $103,890.
• ats, Inc., $141,000.
• ats Mid Missouri, $13,000.
• xceptional Equestrians of Missouri Valley, Inc., $75,334.
• ainbow Abilities Center, Inc., $50,000.
• emco, Inc.- Sheltered Workshop, $30,940.
• our Rivers Family YMCA, $30,000.
• iver Bluff Industries, Inc.- Sheltered Workshop, $6,500.
“The end goal is for Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board to enrich the lives of the individuals with developmental disabilities in our county by connecting them to essential community resources so they can achieve their own unique goals,” said Kimberlyn MacDonald, executive director.
Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board was formed under the Senate Bill 40 (SB40) legislation in Franklin County in 1987.
Under this legislation, money generated through a county tax is designated to provide services for persons with developmental disabilities.
For more information, please visit: www.disabilityresourceconnection.org.