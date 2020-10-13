The Franklin County Humane Society located in Union announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, that it would be closing temporarily due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
"We will be closed for the remainder of the week to properly sanitize our building," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "This happened before business hours so the public did not come in direct contact with the exposure."
According to the humane society, the shelter staff will still be answering phones during the shelter's normal business hours.