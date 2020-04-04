Four incumbent Franklin County officials will walk into another four years in office unchallenged, and a political newcomer will take over with no opposition.
The only races for county offices will be for Second District commissioner, auditor and municipal judge.
Filing for county offices closed Tuesday, March 31.
Republican one-term Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton will be unopposed in the primary and general elections.
Incumbent Public Administrator Mary Jo Straatmann, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and First District Commissioner Todd Boland will all keep their county positions unopposed.
Both Straatmann and Aholt have been in office since 2013.
Boland was appointed to his seat in August 2018, by Gov. Mike Parson and has never been on a county ballot before.
Assessor
Longtime county assessor Tom Copeland has announced he will not be seeking re-election and instead will be replaced by Dawn (Copeland) Mentz, Leslie, who will run unopposed in the August Republican primary and the November general election.
Mentz is a 14-year veteran of the Assessor's office.
Second District Commissioner
Incumbent Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson, R-St. Clair, will seek re-election for a second term and will face the toughest challenge of the August primary in Franklin County.
Three other Republicans are challenging Hinson, including current Union city administrator Russell Rost, Union, Franklin County Highway Department West District Supervisor Darren Walker, and Mark Williams, both of Sullivan.
There are no Democratic challengers in November, thus the primary winner will essentially be the winner of the office.
Auditor
In February, incumbent County Auditor Tammy Vemmer retired from office, leaving a vacancy that was first filled by the county commission and then solidified by Gov. Parson.
Angie Gibson, Union, has been serving in the role since Feb. 4, and will be running for the office in the August Republican primary.
She will face St. Clair businesswoman Jamie (Rice) Keen in the primary.
Since more than two years remain on Vemmer’s term, the auditor’s position will be on the ballot in 2020 and candidates will be running for a two-year unexpired term.
Municipal Judge
In January, 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Ike Lamke appointed A. David Arand as the Franklin County municipal judge to replace Gael Wood, who retired after just one year in office.
Arand, Union, has filed to run for the seat and will face Ben Hotz, Washington, in the Republican primary.
The winner of that contest will then face Democrat Bill Stahlhuth in the November general election.
Like the auditor’s position, this election would be for a two-year unexpired term.