Franklin County residents with medical marijuana cards will have multiple dispensary options.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Friday afternoon it had issued a total of 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensary facilities. Four Franklin County applicants received approval from the state.
The approved applicants are Columbia Care MO, 1380 High St., Washington; Missouri Health & Wellness, 10 Franklin Ave., Washington; Green Gryphon, 6 Dell Centre Way, Union; and LSA314, 1909 N. Service Road, St. Clair.
A total of 24 dispensary facilities were licensed per congressional district in Missouri. The state is divided into eight congressional districts.
Dispensaries are where medical marijuana is sold to people with approved cards.
A number of applicants in the area vied for the right to sell medical marijuana, but were denied.
Denial notices were sent to Crown Wellness, 715 Jefferson St., Washington; White Earth Inc., 1115 E. Fifth St., Washington; Higher Elevations, 911 Miller St., St. Clair; Union Medical Marijuana Dispensary, 95 Independence Dr., Union;
PACIFICCODISPENSARY, 538 E. Osage St., Pacific; MWM Industries, 1043 E. Osage St., Pacific; GMT Counsulting, 3202 W. Osage St., Pacific; Contemporary Yields MO, 1340 Thornton St., Pacific; Green Arch Botanical, 180 Lamar Parkway, Pacific;
Salute Health, 1013 N. Olive St., Sullivan; Greener Grass, 105 Progress Parkway, Sullivan; and Alternative Care Dispensary, 36804 E. Old Pink Hill Road, Oak Grove.
Previous Approvals
In addition to its two dispensaries, Washington also was approved for a medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facility.
Marijuana-infused products are infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
Two Washington area applicants were approved by DHSS. Noah’s Arc Foundation, located at lot 12 of the Heidmann Industrial Park, and MR 5025 OH100, located at 5025 Old Highway 100 outside the eastern city limits, were approved.
Also approved was SLCC, located at 1456 Hoelzer Court in Pacific.
Six other area applicants were denied. Elevated Farms, St. Clair; LSA314, St. Clair; Trinity Manufacturing MO, Gerald; 4M Therapeutics, Leslie; NovaLux Labs, Oak Grove; and MWM Industries, Robertsville, all were issued denial notices by DHSS.
Medical Marijuana Background
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
DHSS has been tasked with implementing the new law, which states Missouri will issue ID cards to patients who have approval from their doctor that allows patients or caregivers to grow up to six marijuana plants and purchase marijuana from a registered dispensary.
Those cards can be applied for, and some have been issued, but legal medical marijuana is not available for purchase.
The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses.
There were no applications filed for testing labs or medical marijuana transportation facilities in Franklin County. A total of 60 licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities were given certification by the state. All 13 permit applications to grow medical marijuana in Franklin County were rejected.