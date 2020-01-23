Foundation Meeting Canceled Jan 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The East Central College Foundation meeting has been canceled for Thursday night due to the weather. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty Signs Route 47 Roundabout Contract - For Design, Bidding and ConstructionStreetside Taco Owner Charged With Selling Cocaine, Gun PossessionWashington Man Charged With Felony Rape, BurglaryTrial Delays Frustrating to Victim’s Family - Cassidy Hutchings Was Killed Three Years AgoBusinessman Arrested for Drugs - Charged With Selling CocaineO’Fallon Man Facing 19 Felony Charges - For Stealing GunsCity Preps for First Medical Pot BusinessShooting at Southwinds Under Is Investigation - Man Shot in FaceWoman Drives Off Highway 100, Hits FenceSmall Storm Causes Dozens of Wrecks - More Precipitation in Forecast Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.