The number of flu cases reported in Franklin County to date are nearly double the total this time last year.
According to the Franklin County Health Department, the total number of cases will surpass 1,500 over the weekend.
As of Feb. 24, 2019, the countywide total was 740.
As of Friday, the total stands at 1,431, but the numbers are rising so quickly they are changing almost on an hourly basis as medical centers report.
Between Feb. 20 and 27 there were 600 new cases reported in Franklin County.
School-age children between the ages of 5 to 14 have been the biggest target of the late season flu outbreak with 347 cases reported in that age group, making up 35 percent of the county total.
Adults ages 25 to 49 also have been especially hard hit with 217 cases, making up 22 percent of the cases in Franklin County.
There have been 104 flu cases for preschool-age children 2 to 4 and 111 cases in adults ages 50 to 64, constituting 22 percent of the county totals.
The young adult group of 14 to 24 years old and children and senior adults ages 65 and older represent a combined 12 percent of the totals with 73 and 75 cases reported.
Children ages zero to 2 have the lowest number of reported cases with 50. The youngest county residents with flu make up the 5 percent of the countywide totals.
Types
More people have been diagnosed with influenza type B this season than in previous years at this time.
Currently, there are 412 reported type B cases, which normally appear later in the season when vaccines have been successful in fighting off other types.
There were 564 type A influenza cases in Franklin County as of Friday.
Statewide
As of Feb. 15, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has logged 55,710 flu cases throughout the state of Missouri with 7,624 new cases reported last week.
There have been 29 influenza-related deaths in the state during this flu season.
As of this time last year, a total of 40,327 influenza cases had been reported statewide with 5,173 new cases in the week of Feb. 24 to March 3, 2019.