According to Franklin County health officials the weekly influenza case count has increased every week since Christmas, rising to 524 to date.
In the past two weeks totals have doubled with 252 cases reported in the month of February thusar.
Last week, 143 new cases appeared in Franklin County, the highest since the official flu season began in September.
Health officials urge that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone age 6 months and older should receive a flu vaccine.
Groups
School-age children 5 to 14 now make up one-third of the total flu cases in this season with 165 cases.
Adults ages 25 to 49 also have been especially hard hit with 128 cases making up 24 percent of the cases in Franklin County.
The next highest age groups, ages 2 to 4 and 50 to 64, are reporting less than half the number of cases than the first two groups.
There have been 66 flu cases for preschool-age children 2 to 4 and 60 cases in adults ages 50 to 64, constituting 24 percent of the county totals.
The young adult group of 14 to 24 years old and children ages zero to 2 have reported roughly 40 cases in each group, making up just under 15 percent of total flu cases.
Senior adults ages 65 and older represent 5 percent of the total and have the lowest number of flu cases in the county with 27 reported this season.
Types
More people have been diagnosed with influenza type B this season than in previous years at this time.
Currently, there are 212 reported type B cases, which normally appears later in the season when vaccines have been successful in fighting off other types.
There were 311 type A influenza cases in Franklin County as of Monday.
This time last year, county flu cases numbered near 1,000 and mid-February marked consecutive weeks of 294 and 220 new cases each.
Statewide
As of Feb. 8, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has logged 44,922 flu cases throughout the state of Missouri with 8,498 new cases reported last week.
There have been 27 influenza-related deaths in the state during this flu season.
As of this time last year, a total of 24,694 influenza cases had been reported statewide with 3,986 new cases in the week of Feb. 10 to 16, 2019.