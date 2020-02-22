Health officials are concerned the worst of the flu season is just beginning in Franklin County.
As of Friday, the total cases in Franklin County stands at 977, which is almost double the total of 524 this time last week.
Public Health Supervisor Tony Buel said hospitals and doctor’s offices which report to the county every Monday, are now forced to report new cases daily due to the high numbers this week.
Officials are anticipating new flu cases this week to top 300 by Monday and 146 had already been reported as of Thursday, Feb. 20.
New cases have been on a slow rise since the beginning of February and exploded last week to a season high of 287.
Beginning the week of Feb. 2, 112 cases were reported. The next week the number grew to 161.
This time last year, the total flu cases in Franklin County numbered 740 with 276 new cases reported the week of Feb. 24.
Groups
All age groups of county residents saw significant increases in flu cases since last week.
School-age children 5 to 14 now make up 35 percent of the total flu cases in this season with 347 cases, a major jump from the 165 cases this time last week.
Adults ages 25 to 49 also have been especially hard hit with 217, cases making up 22 percent of the cases in Franklin County.
There have been 104 flu cases for preschool-age children 2 to 4 and 111 cases in adults ages 50 to 64, constituting 22 percent of the county totals.
The young adult group ages 15 to 24 has 73 and children ages zero to 2 have reported 50 cases, making up just under 13 percent of total flu cases.
Senior adults ages 65 and older represent nearly 8 percent of the total for the county with 75 cases reported this season.
Types
More people have been diagnosed with influenza type B this season than in previous years at this time.
Currently, there are 412 reported type B cases, in the county and that number increased by 200 over last week.
There were 412 type A influenza cases in Franklin County as of Monday, an increase of 101 cases for the week.
Statewide
As of Feb. 15, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has logged 55,710 flu cases throughout the state of Missouri with 7,624 new cases reported last week.
There have been 29 influenza-related deaths in the state during this flu season.
As of this time last year, a total of 33,166 influenza cases had been reported statewide with 5,237 new cases in the week of Feb. 10 to 16, 2019.