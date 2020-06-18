The pandemic has changed operations for the Franklin County Humane Society but this week it will be seeing a return to normal.
Beginning Wednesday, June 17, the shelter will resume its public hours.
Visitors who are ages 2 years and over will be required to wear a face mask at all times while in the shelter.
People must provide their own masks. In addition, a limit of five people will be in place for the lobby area of the building.
“Our goal is to provide the public access to our services while protecting the health of our employees and pets,”said Shelter manager Allison Mitchell.
The shelter is open Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FCHS is always closed on Tuesdays for deep cleaning and will be closed on Sunday until further notice.
“I hope people can be patient with us while we navigate these changes. There may be times when visitors are asked to wait in their cars until our lobby is less crowded,” Mitchell said.
The current shelter building was converted from a veterinary office in 1994 and does not offer a lot of space for social distancing.
Plexiglas has been installed in the lobby and disinfection is done frequently to ensure countertops, writing utensils and other areas are clean for the safety of both the public and employees.
Adoption fees for adult dogs and cats have been reduced by 50 percent since March. The discount helped over 50 pets find homes in the last three months.
The discount will end Saturday, June 20, 2020. The reduced fee for a dog is $80 and for cats is $45.
Fees for puppies remain at $200 and kittens at $95. All FCHS adoption fees include vaccinations, health tests, spay or neuter services, microchip identification to prevent lost pets, deworming treatments, flea and tick treatments and a free follow-up veterinary exam at Pet Station.
FCHS welcomes volunteers and those fulfilling community service back into the shelter beginning Wednesday. Volunteers should have attended an FCHS volunteer orientation in the past.
Volunteers and those performing community service are required to wear their own mask while in the shelter.
“Due to restrictions on how many people we can have in the shelter at one time, volunteers and community service workers will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis,” Mitchell said. “We are grateful for volunteers but please be prepared and patient if you are told the shelter is full.”
FCHS is currently caring for over 50 kittens, 50 cats and 26 dogs. Last year the shelter found forever homes for 1,014 homeless pets.
The shelter is located at 1222 West Main St. in Union, Missouri. For more information, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/fchsmo.org.