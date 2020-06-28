By Kristen Dragotto
Missourian Staff Writer
The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) closed it doors to the public Monday, March 23, but now as restrictions have begun to lift, the shelter is back open.
After reopening Wednesday, June 17, FCHS Shelter Manager Allison Mitchell said staff has been busy.
“The shelter had 16 adoptions within its first week of being fully reopen,” Mitchell said. “But with that we also had 60 intakes.”
She said that during the shelter’s closure most people were keeping found animals longer and trying to find their owners before turning the animal into the shelter, which never stopped intakes. Now that FCHS is back open she expects the number of intakes to increase from the drop they saw during its closure.
“I truly am pleased with the work we have been doing throughout our closure as 197 animals were adopted,” Mitchell said. “Even with reopening, I didn’t expect to see this many animals adopted.”
Though the shelter is open to the public, there are some restrictions still in place. Only five people are allowed in the shelter’s lobby at a time, and those who come in are asked to wash their hands and those who are over the age of 2 are asked to wear a mask.
Mitchell said those restrictions are something she sees continuing for the foreseeable future.
“Once we get into fall, we will just have to wait and see what happens (with the coronavirus).”
The shelter is open Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on FCHS or to see the animals available for adoption, visit fchsmo.org.