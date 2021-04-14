The Catawissa man who is accused of raping three women and assaulting a fourth woman will have his fate decided by a jury this fall.
The four-day jury trial of Casaibrian Prichard, 41, will begin Sept. 28 in Union.
He is charged with three counts of rape or attempted rape. The charges date back to December 2017, February 2018 and April 2018. He also is charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy related to an assault that took place in February 2018.
Other charges include an invasion of privacy charge and a third-degree assault charge, which dates back to August 2018 when he allegedly bit a woman. According to the court documents, an unidentified woman was drinking at a bar with a female friend, who was Prichard’s roommate. Prichard met them after he got off of work.
Prichard was the designated driver and drove the victim and her friend to his home, where they were joined by a third woman. Prichard made all three women a drink.
Later in the night Prichard suggested the victim lie down in his room, according to police.
The woman told investigators she remembers going in and out of consciousness. She stated she was unable to say yes or no and only recalls small portions of what happened to her. The victim awoke later and waited for the sun to rise so she could walk back to her car located at the bar.
The victim went to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered. A drug screening indicated benzodiazepine in her system, which she does not take, authorities said.
Prichard did not deny the sex act, but he stated the intercourse was consensual. Prichard did not drink that night, according to investigators.