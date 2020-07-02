A limited portion of the Washington Town & Country Fair livestock shows will go on.
Three livestock shows will be held at the fairgrounds, Aug. 5-7, but will not be open to the public.
The fair was canceled in May due to COVID-19, but the Washington Chamber of Commerce left open the possibility to still host the annual livestock exhibitions.
“We are keeping the show to just three (species) because we are trying to limit the number of people there,” Chamber President Jennifer Gieseke said.
Entrance to the event will be restricted to the exhibitors and two of their family members apiece.
Plans are in place for the livestock auction to be held the following Saturday at the Elks Lodge, starting at noon. Virtual bidding will be available for those unable to attend. Details for the auction are still being finalized.
Exhibitors and their families will not attend the auction, but will be able to watch online.
A photo or video of each exhibitor with their animals will be shown during the auction rather than the usual practice of parading the live animal before the buyers.
The market hog show will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, followed by the market steer show Thursday and the market lamb and dairy show Friday.
Classes will be limited to 10 animals at a time. The top two animals from each class will remain for the championship drive. All others will be dismissed immediately.
Exhibitors will be required to have all animals removed from the grounds within an hour after the show ends.
The number of exhibitors that will take part in the shows remains unknown as registration remains open until July 15.