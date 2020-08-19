Total donations to the University of Missouri Tiger Scholarship Fund from the livestock purchases at the Washington Town & Country Fair auction totaled $43,350, according to Kurt Voss of the MU Franklin County Alumni Association.
The donations included 12 steers and 27 hogs bidders purchased at the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction.
The leading donor to MU was Greg Hoberock of Sieve Contractors, Inc., hth companies and Thermaltech, Inc. Hoberock’s companies purchased 10 steers and 20 hogs for a total of $34,150.
Hoberock has been a regular supporter of the fair auction and the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Craig Mueller of Imo’s Pizza and Sugarfire Smokehouse bought two hogs that were donated to MU.
Citizens Bank of New Haven also purchased a hog which was donated.
The Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund group purchased two steers and three hogs for $5,800. The group is composed of Brad and Lauren Zobrist, New Haven, and Bill Miller, Sr., Washington.