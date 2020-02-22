There are 14 elected offices in Franklin County government and more than half of them are on the ballot in 2020.
The offices of sheriff and two county commissioners top the 2020 contests. The independent offices of auditor, assessor, treasurer, public administrator, and municipal judge also will be contested.
Filing for these races will begin Feb. 25, at 8 a.m. in the county clerk’s office in Union and be open until March 31.
Candidates filing after the first day will be placed on the ballot in the order they file.
On the first day of filing, candidates will be given a random number that will determine the placement of their names on the ballots.
Primaries for both parties will be held Aug. 4 and, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), several county and state officeholders have established campaign committees and most already have some funds in their campaign accounts.
In Republican-dominated Franklin County, most county and even state races are decided in the party primary, when members of the same party go head to head and very seldom go on to face opposition in the November general election.
Sheriff
The position of the top law enforcement office in the county is again up for election in 2020, and currently incumbent Steve Pelton is the only person to have set up a campaign committee with the MEC.
He has more than $20,000 in his campaign account, more than all of the other county candidates combined.
The sheriff’s annual salary is $81,186 and is set by the state of Missouri.
Second District
Two of the three seats on the county commission will be up for re-election, and it is shaping up to be a three-way Republican primary race.
Incumbent Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson will vie for his first re-election to the seat he originally won in 2016.
According to the MEC, Hinson will face Russell Rost, Union, and Darren Walker, Sullivan.
Both men have established campaign committees, but that does not mean they will officially file for the election next Tuesday.
First District
First District Commissioner Todd Boland will face his first county election bid after being appointed to his seat in August 2018, when Tim Brinker became presiding commissioner and he was appointed to the vacant seat after he won the primary election.
Boland has established a campaign committee, but the MEC shows no financial disclosures at this time.
According to the MEC, he is the only person who has set up a committee for that office.
A campaign committee is not necessary if a candidate is self-funding his or her campaign.
Both Hinson and Boland earn an annual salary of $72,046.
County Offices
The offices of assessor, public administrator, auditor, municipal judge and treasurer also will be contested in 2020.
Two women have given verbal confirmation they will be seeking the office of county auditor in the Republican primary.
Longtime county auditor Tammy Vemmer retired effective midnight Feb. 3 with just under three years left on her four-year term.
Angela Gibson was appointed as interim auditor by the Franklin County Commission and was sworn in Feb. 3.
St. Clair businesswoman Jaime Keen has been selected to fill the seat on a more permanent basis by the Franklin County Republican Central Committee.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will make the appointment by the end of February.
Incumbent Public Administrator Mary Jo Straatmann, will run for re-election in the August primary and has $474 in her campaign account.
Assessor Tom Copeland is retiring in 2020 and Dawn Mentz, Leslie, is expected to file to run for the position in the Republican primary.
Treasurer Debbie Aholt has yet to establish a campaign committee for 2020.
Municipal Judge A. David Arand, who was appointed to the seat in January, has said he will seek election to the office in August.
All of the county elected offices up for election earn an annual salary of $74,189.
State
The offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, 17 state senators from odd-numbered districts, and 163 state representatives will be contested statewide in Missouri this year.
Four individual representatives serve the residents of Franklin County in Jefferson City, and all four have campaign committees established and will run in 2020.
Thus far, only one of the four, Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, faces a challenger in the 110th District.
If successful in the primary, she will face Democrat John Kiehne, Labadie, in the November general election.
Two-term incumbent Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, will be running for his third term in the House, representing the 116th District.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, plans to run for his first re-election to the 61st District in 2020, and State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, will attempt to hold on to his 109th District House seat.
Filing for state offices opens Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. and closes March 31, 5 p.m. Candidate filing is held in the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center in Jefferson City.