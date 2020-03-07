East Central College is offering an Early College Academy on its Union campus that allows high school students to obtain an associate degree.
Heath Martin, vice president of student development, and Megen Strubberg, director of early college programs, gave a presentation Monday, March 2, at the ECC Board of Trustees meeting.
Both Martin and Strubberg explained the benefits of allowing high school students to begin college at an earlier age.
According to Martin, there are five community colleges which have a similar program — Jefferson College, Metropolitan Community College, Ozarks Technical College, St. Charles Community College and St. Louis Community College.
Admission
High school students would have to apply to the program and meet certain criteria to be accepted, said Strubberg.
“We do have admission requirements and processes,” she said.
Students who are enrolled in the program will be required to have a 3.0 grade-point average or a 2.50 grade-point average with college-ready ACT, SAT or ECC accuplacer scores.
Strubberg added that students also will have to complete an essay, as well as provide a disciplinary record.
Experience
This is a full immersion program, they told the board, and students will solely attend academic classes at ECC in lieu of attending high school. Students are expected to take 15 credits per semester.
Strubberg added the academy will accommodate students who still want to participate in programs at their high school like band or sports.
There will be a “homeroom” area for these students at ECC, where Strubberg will host office hours.
“This room will be a place where they can come and hang out, do homework or meet with me,” she said.
Strubberg noted there are several pathways students could take while in the program. She expects most students to obtain an Associate of Arts degree.
While students would have to enroll in the program as high school juniors to earn an associate degree, the program also will have options for seniors, according to Strubberg.
Those options would be for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration; industrial engineering maintenance; and emergency medical technology (EMT Licensure Program).
Finances
Students who are accepted into the program will incur no expense.
ECC President Dr. Jon Baur said the school district will be financially responsible.
Strubberg told the board that the rates the school districts will pay are the same rates families and students pay for dual credit or dual enrollment.
School districts with that discounted rate would be paying $5,580 per student for a two-year program, including the cost of books.
Martin informed the board that the Early College Academy is currently working with the Washington and Union school districts on getting students involved.