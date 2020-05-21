Due to mandates and social distancing requirements related to the coronavirus, East Central College announced in late March that the graduation ceremony scheduled for May 18 would be postponed.
Plans to reschedule the graduation commencement ceremony are expected to be made in July.
President Dr. Jon Bauer told The Missourian that the college intends on hosting a “normal” commencement ceremony for its 2020 graduates.
“It is so important that our graduates have a ceremony to celebrate their achievement of earning a college degree,” he said.
What that will look like and when is still up in the air he noted.
“I see two possibilities for a ceremony at this time,” Bauer said. “We could host a ceremony in August for our spring and summer graduates or hold it in the winter that would include our spring, summer and fall graduates.”
Any official decisions won’t be made or announced until Tuesday, July 14, according to Bauer.
At this time, ECC is working on a plan to recognize its graduates now, despite not being able to host an in-person ceremony at this time.
“We are going to be distributing signs to those students who completed their degree,” Bauer said. “That way they can be recognized for their achievement.”
Bauer added that those signs should be made available soon and the college will contact graduates on how those will be distributed.