East Central College announced it is proactively taking steps to ensure the safety of faculty and students amid the coronavirus outbreak.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer released a statement about the school’s approach to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and provided additional information to The Missourian.
“Our primary concern is to maintain a safe and healthy environment for students, employees and visitors,” Bauer stated.
The faculty and staff are preparing for the potential of a campus closure if necessary, he said.
“We are actively making plans in the event that we need to shift to online instruction for a period of time. At present, we do not plan to do that,” Bauer explained. “However, we recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation. Our planning now will enable us to move quickly if the suspension of face-to-face instruction is warranted.”
This planning will not only go into effect for a coronavirus outbreak, but also an influenza one.
Bauer saidthat large public gatherings and intercollegiate athletics are other areas of focus.
“As decisions are made about these events, we will keep everyone informed,” Bauer said.
Bauer stressed that decisions made during this time are being done to ensure the safest and healthiest environment for its students and employees.
Travel for ECC
ECC this week cancelled a planned student trip to England. According to Bauer, students have been fully engaged and informed regarding this decision.
“This decision was made with the best interest of our students and faculty sponsors in mind,” Bauer said. “The risk of illness, the uncertainty of international travel, and an abundance of caution on both of those issues led us to the decision to cancel this trip.”
Bauer said ECC is hopeful it can be rescheduled later this year when the situation changes.
Several national and regional educational conferences also have been canceled, according to Bauer.
The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) to date is still planning to hold its annual meeting as scheduled. That conference is to take place in Chicago, Ill., in April.
Bauer explained that while air travel is still permitted for essential business or professional development for ECC staff, these events and/or the institution’s position regarding employee travel are subject to change as the outbreak continues to spread.
Sanitation
ECC has put measures in place to help keep its population healthy. Bauer said hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the campus, and the facilities crew is working to increase the number of stations.
Frequent hand washing, which is in accordance with CDC guidelines, is being encouraged, said Bauer, because it is highly effective in decreasing the spread of viruses.
The facilities staff at the campus also plan to increase the frequency and extent of cleaning surfaces, including door handles, desks, counters, etc.
Individual departments are able to use supply budgets for wipes, cleaners and other items to “stay on top of the cleaning regimen in the immediate vicinity,” according to Bauer.
Go or Stay?
Those who are sick are urged to stay home. Bauer explained that with flu season being relatively late this year, the college has had several employees, students and family members affected this month alone.
“In addition to the spread of the coronavirus, influenza remains a significant issue within our community,” he said.
Bauer stated that employees should use good judgment, with an “abundance of caution,” when determining whether or not to report to work. Those who are ill should not report for work until they have been fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours.
“If you do not feel well, or if others at home require your care, stay home until your health or those with whom you live returns to normal,” he said.
Updates
The importance of ensuring a safe and healthy environment for those on the ECC campus will remain a top priority, reiterated Bauer.
“The situation is rapidly evolving and we will keep you informed as circumstances change,” Bauer said. “All of our decisions are grounded in what’s best for our students, our employees, and the community. This is the framework for our decision making.”
ECC is closely monitoring the outbreak locally and globally, with its peers in education, and with the guidance of local and national public health authorities, according to Bauer.
For updated information related to the coronavirus, ECC recommended the CDC website, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For ECC campus updates, visit its website, https://www.eastcentral.edu/ or its Facebook page East Central College.