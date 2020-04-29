Four East Central College students were recognized Wednesday, April 22, for being named to the All-Missouri Academic Team.
Each year, the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society, along with participating corporate partners, sponsors the Academic All-USA competition for students attending two-year colleges.
PTK ranks applicants nationally, then forwards results for students from Missouri to the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA). The top 40 students statewide are then named Academic All-State award winners, with 10 first team, 10 second team and 20 third team winners.
Four of five students who were nominated by ECC were named to the All-Missouri Academic Team. Each of the students will receive a cash scholarship from MCCA along with a medallion and certificate honoring their academic achievement.
The students are as follows:
Crystal Murphy — Academic All-Missouri First Team and a Coca-Cola Bronze Award scholarship winner. Murphy ranked in the Top 5 for the state, and will receive an additional scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation (nominated by ECC-Rolla).
Rachel Licklider — Academic All Missouri Second Team (Transfer pathway/nominated by ECC-Union).
Lauren Zweifel — Academic All Missouri Second Team (Transfer pathway/nominated by ECC-Union).
Shannon Herode — Academic All Missouri Third Team (Workforce pathway/nominated by ECC-Rolla).
There are two “competition” levels, one for transfer-track students and one for students who are in workforce preparation programs (Associate of Applied Science degrees and certificate-level programs). ECC is allowed to nominate up to two students for each pathway from both Union and Rolla.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, there was a virtual celebration this year.