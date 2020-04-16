Even during a pandemic, East Central College is striving to keep a high standard of quality for its students — and that includes making sure the soccer field is maintained for next year’s soccer season.
The upgrade of the soccer field will provide a safe and level playing surface, officials said.
A $23,552 bid from Advanced Turf Solutions, Fishers, Ind., was unanimously approved Monday night, April 13, at the ECC Board of Trustees meeting.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer explained that the upgrade is being paid for by the ECC Foundation.
“The money that is being used to pay for the field has been raised by the Foundation over a number of years,” Bauer said.
The soccer field has not been “upgraded” or worked on since 2009, he noted, and time is of the essence with upgrading the field.
The college has had a men’s soccer team but is planning to add a women’s soccer squad this fall, making the timing perfect for the field to see some upgrades.
“Work needs to happen sooner so the field can be ready for the fall soccer season,” he said.
A board member did bring up the concern that the pandemic could affect the fall 2020 season of sports and what that would the college do to the field if it was not used.
Bauer stated that the field, regardless of fall use, needs to be updated and that if the college did lose its fall season, it would not damage the field.