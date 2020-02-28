The East Central College Scholar Bowl team will test its skills against 23 other teams on the national stage.
The four-person team will represent ECC during the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Community College Championship Tournament at Valencia College, Orlando, Fla., which begins Friday, Feb. 28.
The two-day quiz bowl is a competitive, academic and interscholastic activity for teams of four students. It is the national version of the game that is locally called Scholar Bowl.
The team is captained by Jeremy Robey, who will be joined by Adam Fangers, Tony McCurry and Gwendolen Minks.
Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and pop culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration.
Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
ECC has attended the Community College Championship Tournament once before. In 2019, the ECC team, including Robey, made the playoffs and finished in sixth place.
The team coach is Joel Doepker, ECC vice president of external relations.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the two days of competition at www.naqt.com/go/stats/10553 so local residents can follow along and see how the ECC team does in the competition.