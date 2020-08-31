ECC Logo

At tonight's East Central College Board of Trustees meeting, President Dr. Jon Bauer informed the board that the college has had six confirmed COVID-19 cases at its Union campus since Aug. 20.

Classes at the campus began Aug. 24. 

The first case at ECC was confirmed Aug. 20 and was an employee. On Aug. 21,  a student also tested positive. 
 
The information came during Bauer's COVID-19 update to the board. Bauer said all data regarding positive virus cases will be posted on ECC's website. 
 
Dr. Michelle Smith, executive director for institutional effectiveness and the COVID-19 liaison for ECC said the college is working to be as "transparent as possible" with the situation.
 
"The students who have tested positive are believed to have contracted the virus prior to beginning of the semester," Smith said. "The employees (who have tested positive) have been in roles without student contact." 
 
Bauer said the college will continue to monitor the situation and is prepared to move to an all-online platform if necessary.
 
For more information on ECC's COVID-19 data, visit https://www.eastcentral.edu/covid/ecc-covid-19-confirmed-cases/.