At tonight's East Central College Board of Trustees meeting, President Dr. Jon Bauer informed the board that the college has had six confirmed COVID-19 cases at its Union campus since Aug. 20.
Classes at the campus began Aug. 24.
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 8:10 pm
