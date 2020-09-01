The East Central College Board of Trustees dedicated part of its meeting Monday, Aug. 31, to honor the life of Donald Means, one of the original East Central College trustees.
Means passed away Friday, Aug. 28, at the age of 89.
“Don Means was one of the six founding board members,” Dr. Jon Bauer, president of ECC, said. “He was one of the individuals who was devoted to the founding of the college in early years and the growth (thereafter).”
Means served on the board for 24 years, from 1968 to 1992.
Bauer said the title of trustee was fitting for Means and the work he did at ECC because he held the institution accountable for the trust the community and students had in it.