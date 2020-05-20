East Central College Phi Theta Kappa-Chi Delta Chapter Honor Society members exceeded their fundraising goals to help those in need within the community.
Jennifer Harrell, PTK vice president of public relations, said the officers had set a goal of $500 to purchase toiletries and other necessities to donate to local food pantries, including the ECC Falcon Food Pantry, Union Food Pantry and Second Blessings Food Pantry.
“Due to the generosity of faculty, staff, students, friends and family, we surpassed our $500 goal,” Harrell said. “This will allow us to make a much needed contribution to those who find themselves in need during this unprecedented time.”
PTK raised $650 through the online fundraiser, and then purchased toiletries and other necessities. PTK officers led the fundraising effort.
Officers include Amber Dietrich, president; Bernadette Comage, executive vice president; Christine Yearwood, vice president of records and finance; and Harrell. The ECC advisers are Kevin Dixon, Wendy Pecka and Melanie Dixon.
“We wanted to help those in our community who may be suffering without basic needs, especially during the pandemic,” Harrell added.
Falcon Pantry
To find the request form for the ECC Falcon Pantry, students can visit www.eastcentral.edu/current/ and click the “Food Pantry” tab under Support Services.
Students will be asked their email address and name which will only be used for the form. No records of the pantry visits are maintained. Students also will be asked to select a date, time and which campus pantry they would like to visit.
Anyone who would like to donate to the pantry may call 636-584-6583 or email Emily.Durham@eastcentral.edu.
About PTK
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for two-year colleges. Members pursue activities that fall under the direction of the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship.
Headquartered in Jackson, Miss., Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, U.S. territorial possessions and eight sovereign nations. More than 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 134,000 students inducted annually.