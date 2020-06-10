East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer released a statement this week stating the college remains strongly committed to social justice.
“The recent events that have transpired following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and most recently George Floyd, have made clear our country remains deeply divided and has a long way to go in its pursuit of social justice,” he said.
“We in the St. Louis region know far too well the depth and intransigence of this racial divide, and as we see violence thwart dialogue and progress, we are left wondering whether any progress has been made. Our campus has been the site of a peaceful vigil, and our community has been the location for protests against bigotry and hate. To date, these demonstrations have remained peaceful.
“East Central College remains strongly committed to social justice. Diversity is an institutional value we hold with passion and intentionality. We recognize that we cannot be silent when this value is threatened, whether that happens on our campus, in our community, or in our country.
“We take seriously our mission of enriching our community through education. Community colleges such as East Central College serve a wide range of students with open access to the benefits of higher education. Accordingly, we embrace the privilege of serving underrepresented students from all walks of life. We recognize the vitality of a diverse campus and the enriching experience that provides for all students. And we recognize the unique and deeply rooted barriers caused by racial injustice and intolerance.
“As a leader in our region, we understand the responsibility to show by example and speak with a strong voice when it comes to our commitment to equality and inclusion.
“Moreover, as our vision calls for East Central College to be a leader in higher education, we support without reservation the opportunity to be heard and the imperative to work for change.
“Loss of life is wrong. Abuse of power is wrong. Injustice is wrong. Violence is wrong.
“The deep fissures in our culture can be filled in part with a commitment to understanding each other, hearing each other, supporting each other, and standing for each other. That is the work of a rich and vibrant college.
“East Central College is committed to leading in this effort and to living out the values we hold dear. We are committed to education in place of bigotry, intentional action in place of violence, and opportunity in place of injustice.”
Resources
The Missourian spoke with Leigh Kolb, assistant professor of English, journalism and African-American literature at ECC, about the college’s resources pertaining to racism and discrimination.
Kolb said ECC is a member of Campus Compact and the Civic and Community Engagement Committee, which are in the process of writing a campus Civic Action Plan.
“The plan will include strategic goals to live out the ECC’s value statement of diviersity and institutional student learning outcomes of social responsibility,” she said. “This work was interrupted by COVID-19 in the spring, but students will be an integral process of further developing the plan.”
Kolb noted there is a film and lecture series at ECC which offers guest speakers and films that focus on social issues.
According to Kolb, there are classes at ECC that can educate students on racism, discrimination and other social issues, including African-American Literature and Diversity in the Media, and the Intro to Mass Media course.
To contact Kolb, email leigh.kolb@eastcentral.edu.