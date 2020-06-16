This year, two incumbents held their seats for the East Central College Board of Trustees.
Ann Hartley and Dr. Joseph Stroetker were sworn in at the board’s meeting Monday, June 8, via Zoom.
No one ran against Hartley or Stroetker in the election.
The board voted on the reorganization. Hartley was re-elected to serve as the president of the board and Stroetker as the vice president.
Cookie Hays also will continue to serve as the secretary along with Bonnie Gardner, who will be the recording secretary.
Prudence Fink Johnson will no longer serve as the board’s treasurer. Johnson made the recommendation that board member Dr. Eric Park act as the treasurer, which board members approved.