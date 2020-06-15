During its June 8 meeting, the East Central College Board of Trustees approved a plan that would furlough all college employees for up to 12 days over the next 12 months.
East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer said the furloughs are in response to the more than $840,000 reduction in state aid.
“The budget situation resulting from the loss in state funding is significant, and can only be addressed through a measure such as this furlough plan,” he said.
“However, while necessary, I deeply regret that we find ourselves in this situation. I had hoped that furloughs would not be required; but in these circumstances, this plan is a necessary step for the college.”
According to Dr. Bauer, the furloughs are part of a larger plan that includes a hiring freeze. The measures will result in a 5 percent decrease in payroll costs.
He added that the furloughs apply to all ECC employees, including the administrative staff.
“The furloughs will apply at all levels — myself included,” Dr. Bauer commented. “As we have worked collaboratively to redesign how we operate in this environment, we will work together to respond to this budget challenge.”
Faculty at the college generally serve under nine-month contracts, so the proportional share would be nine furlough days. The administration is working with faculty on how to implement furloughs for those teaching.
“As challenging as this is, we will also maintain our commitment to teaching, learning, and supporting our students,” Bauer said.
Dr. Bauer explained that several employment vacancies will not be filled at ECC for now, including two vice president positions, which will save the college more than $350,000.
Dr. Bauer added that through furloughs and other measures, ECC can avoid layoffs, provided that there are no additional state cuts.
Employees will have flexibility when it comes to taking furloughed days. The days can be taken once per month until June 30, 2021, over the next year, or employees can take advantage of federal CARES act funding and take some, or all, of the days before July 24.
“Employees will be able to utilize as many days as possible between now and July 24, provided we can continue to provide services to students,” Dr. Bauer said.
The ECC human resources department is working with employees to file paperwork and answer questions related to the furloughs.
Dr. Bauer noted that employees’ insurance benefits will be maintained during furloughs.
An all employee meeting was held Tuesday, June 9, to discuss the plan and answer questions.