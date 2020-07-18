ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer presented the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 to the board of trustees Thursday, July 16, over Zoom videoconferencing.
The budget shows projected revenues for fiscal year 2020-21 of $17.3 million, a $1.7 million decrease from last year. The projected expenses are $16.8 million, allowing for a surplus of $543,846.
“This has been a challenging budget environment,” Bauer said, due to later than usual decision as far as our state aid and complicated by the fact that federal money is coming to us from two sources. The federal money that the college is receiving does not necessarily supplement the loss of revenue in the general operation budget.
Bauer said the college recently received direction on federal funding, including news that it will receive $221,601 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and $825,661 from the CARES Act. The college also has two supplemental funds with reimbursement caps that it can draw on. Those reimbursement funds are the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which allocates up to $518,014 and a technology fund, which allocates up to $113,500.
The state of Missouri is withholding two months’ worth of state aid, roughly $800,000, during the current fiscal year.
“There is no guarantee that any further withholdings will happen throughout the year,” Bauer said. “If it were to happen, we would go through the same process of restricting spending or look at how our revenue over expenses is running at that time.”
The college has worked to limit its spending and has cut costs, Bauer said.
To date, ECC has implemented a yearlong furlough for all full-time employees and a hiring freeze.
The furloughs are expected to save the college $433,587 in expenses this fiscal year. The hiring freeze will save the college $351,630, leaving $63,135 to be cut in nonpersonnel costs, he said.
The revenue budget does account for a 10 percent decrease in enrollment, expecting only $5.6 million in revenue from tuition and fees. Bauer said the college has seen improvement in enrollment numbers with about 1,500 students currently enrolled for the fall semester. At the same time last year, enrollment was about 1,700.