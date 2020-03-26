The East Central College Board of Trustees announced it was closing the campus after an emergency meeting Friday morning.
The college is tentatively scheduled to reopen April 6, to employees and students for essential services and support.
The board Friday authorized for President Dr. Jon Bauer to make decisions on campus closers, the ability for staff to work from home and paid leave for employees due to the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic.
The campus was already scheduled to close for a week starting at the end of the business day Friday for spring break.
Students will continue to complete instruction online and remotely.
“This closure will allow us to be in compliance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations and the mandate the Franklin County Commission issued that addressed the capacity of people in buildings,” Bauer explained.
By doing this, ECC also will follow the surgeon general’s guidelines of “15 days to stop the spread.”
Bauer explained he had met with ECC vice presidents, faculty, staff and other college representatives, as well as the presidents of other Missouri colleges and universities, before making the decision to close.
ECC’s closure s consistent with what other institutions are doing, he said.
Measures Taken
Trustees approved several emergency measures that will enable ECC to take immediate action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Full-time employees now have 10 days of paid emergency leave. This leave is for persons who are unable to work because they are caring for a minor due to school and day care closures.
Bauer added that all leave will be approved by supervisors and that the guidelines for the leave are in conjunction with the federal emergency leave that was recently approved by Congress.
Part-time employees also are guaranteed to be paid for 10 days if the college closed due to a pandemic.
“The sudden and unexpected nature of the pandemic has created significant economic uncertainty,” Bauer said. “This measure will provide some stability for part-time employees if we need to close for a period of time.”
Trustees also granted the ECC president the authority to close the college during an emergency. Previously, the college could only be closed for holidays and inclement weather.
Bauer also was granted the authority to enact other student or personnel policies to meet public health objectives as a result of a pandemic. The authority to enact measures would not exceed 90 days.
“These are unprecedented times. Consequently, the measures requested are extraordinary,” Bauer said. “They are proposed after a great deal of consideration and with the interests of our students, employees, and other stakeholders in mind.”
ECC will update the community on the impact of COVID-19 on students and employees at www.eastcentral.edu/covid/. Information also will be shared through the ECC Facebook page and Twitter.