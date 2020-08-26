A Ballwin man drowned at 2:15 Monday afternoon while swimming in a private pond near Wright City.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Khaja M. Imran, 23, was attempting to swim to the other side of the pond from a dock when he began to panic, was submerged underwater and did not resurface.
Imran was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:42 p.m. by Warren County Ambulance personnel and his body was transported to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office by Martin Funeral Home.