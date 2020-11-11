News that First Student Inc., the bus service provider for the Washington and Union school districts, is experiencing driver shortages due to COVID-19 has school officials scrambling to address the issue.
First Student officials notified the local districts that it was experiencing driver shortages due to positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
The School District of Washington (SDOW) sent a letter to its families Monday, Nov. 9, informing them that school bus transportation might be interrupted in the future.
SDOW Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told The Missourian the district is concerned the shortage in drivers will cause routes to be canceled and is working on the issue.
“We want families to be prepared for this possibility so they aren’t surprised by it,” VanLeer said. “It’s unfortunate but will likely be part of the current reality.”
The district is asking families to have back-up plans for transportation to and from school.
“The school district may or may not be able to communicate quickly enough if a driver shortage impacts multiple bus routes early in the morning for parents to make plans on extremely short notice,” according to the district’s letter to student families. “Planning ahead may be prudent considering the number of drivers impacted at First Student.”
The letter also stated if there is an interruption in bus services and families do not have any mode of getting their student(s) to school, they are to contact the school administration or building secretary. “If students have no means of transportation, they can utilize Google Classroom from home during the service interruption, much like a quarantined student,” according to the letter.
Union R-XI School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told The Missourian, to date, the district has not had a bus driver shortage, but is working on plans in the event there is one.
The New Haven and St. Clair school districts run their own student transportation programs.
“We own our buses and our custodians drive our routes. We have not been impacted by a shortage of drivers this year,” said New Haven School District Superintendent Dr. Josh Hoener. “Our school district only has four bus routes, and we have sub drivers that could help if needed.”
Dr. Kyle Kruse, superintendent for St. Clair R-XIII School District, said the district has worked through driver shortages so far by contracting with other companies to run a few of its extracurricular trips that were scheduled to leave during regular route times. “The district is continually recruiting and training new drivers,” he said.
“We have also developed plans for drivers to run delayed/double routes in case of driver shortages,” Kruse said. “Students would arrive late to school, but we would be able to continue operating with some measure of normalcy. Our priority is to give students the best education and most normal school year possible.”
Calls to Tim Porter at First Student, located at 400 M E Frick Drive, were unsuccessful.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company is one of the largest providers of school bus services in the U.S.