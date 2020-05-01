A Sullivan man was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 Wednesday morning.
Kevin J. Broshous, 67, Sullivan, was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, on westbound Interstate 44 near the Mile 239 marker.
The patrol states Broshous was driving a 2016 Ford Edge when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and went into the median. The vehicle struck a guardrail and caused the car to return to the westbound lanes.
The Broshous vehicle was struck by a semi-truck driven by Darel B. Voss, 52, Okawville, Ill. The truck jack-knifed across the westbound lanes where it was struck by a two more semi-trucks.
Broshous was pronounced dead by St. Clair Ambulance District personnel shortly before 10:30 a.m. His body was taken to the St. Louis County morgue by Russell Colonial Funeral Home.
No other injuries were reported.