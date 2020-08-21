A man from Texas was seriously injured Wednesday morning when two semitractor-trailers collided on Interstate 44 at the eastbound 228 mile marker near Sullivan.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Philip E. Davoust, 60, El Paso, was injured when a semi truck driven by Uzeir Salaka, 58, New Hampshire state, merged into Davoust’s lane, striking his truck.
Davoust then lost control and his vehicle, traveled off the right side of the interstate and overturned.
Davoust was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur, by Air Evac. His truck sustained extensive damage.
Salaka was uninjured and was able to drive his truck from the scene.
It is unknown if Davoust was wearing a safety device.