The state of Missouri has begun the process of awarding medical marijuana dispensary licenses.
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Thursday that it had started the process of issuing a total of 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensary facilities.
A total of 24 dispensary facilities will be licensed per congressional district in Missouri. The state is divided into eight congressional districts.
Dispensaries are where the medical marijuana is sold.
“We are committed to making medical marijuana safe and accessible for qualified patients of Missouri,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, in a press release. “This phase of program implementation is vital to product accessibility for Missourians throughout the entire state.”
Approved dispensary facilities will receive notification from the state through its Medical Marijuana Registry Portal. Denial notifications will be listed in the same fashion.
DHSS said the 192 facilities being licensed are the top-scoring dispensary facilities that meet all eligibility requirements as prescribed by the program rules.
There are 14 applications for dispensaries being sought in Franklin County. That includes four stores in Washington, five in Pacific, two dispensaries in both Union and St. Clair, and one in Sullivan.
Once all approvals and denials have been issued, the department will post the final rank/scores of all medical marijuana dispensary facility applicants to its website.
“Today’s milestone represents over a year of effort by many people to put the final piece in place so that appropriately screened patients in Missouri can receive medical marijuana,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “We thank all who have helped us to date, and we will continue to listen so that we can best serve the people of our state.”
Seed-to-sale facility certifications will be announced Jan. 31.
Previous Approvals
Three Franklin County applicants are among the 86 licenses approved by DHSS earlier this month for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities.
Marijuana-infused products are infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
Two Washington area applicants were approved by DHSS. Noah’s Arc Foundation, located at lot 12 of the Heidmann Industrial Park, and MR 5025 OH100, located at 5025 Old Highway 100, were approved.
Also approved was SLCC, located at 1456 Hoelzer Court in Pacific.
While three area applicants were approved, six others were denied. Elevated Farms, St. Clair; LSA314, St. Clair; Trinity Manufacturing MO, Gerald; 4M Therapeutics, Leslie; NovaLux Labs, Oak Grove; and MWM Industries, Robertsville, all were denied.
Medical Marijuana Background
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
DHSS has been tasked with implementing the new law, which states Missouri will issue ID cards to patients who have approval from their doctor that allows patients or caregivers to grow up to six marijuana plants and purchase marijuana from a registered dispensary.
Those cards can be applied for, and some have been issued, but legal medical marijuana is not available for purchase. The state is still in the process of approving industries related to the medical legalization.
The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses.
There were no applications filed for testing labs in Franklin County.
The state also released the names and locations of 21 medical marijuana transportation facilities certifications approved, including nearby facilities in Eureka and Truesdale. There were no applications sought for transportation businesses in Franklin County.
There were 60 licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities given certification by the state. All 13 permit applications to grow medical marijuana in Franklin County were rejected.
According to the DHSS, denials were issued for several reasons, including failure to meet minimum qualifications, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring, or application withdrawal.