A Villa Ridge Woman faces multiple felony charges after striking a deputy vehicle before a police chase midday Thursday.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Sondra Voyles, 56, is being held on outstanding warrants for: fraudulent use of credit device, stealing, distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday a deputy spotted a Ford Mustang in Wheel Estates off Highway AM in the Villa Ridge area with an Illinois license plate. The license plate came back not on file at which time a traffic stop was initiated.
Voyles provided false identification and was later found to have several outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff report. When an attempt to make an arrest was made, Voyles rolled up her window and locked her door, the report said.
Voyles failed to follow commands and placed her vehicle into gear, accelerating from the stop, the report said. As the deputy returned to his vehicle he could see a female passenger jump from the moving vehicle and flee the area. The vehicle continued down the dead-end area of St. Mary’s Loop and twice tried to turn around in the roadway, the report said. The second time the driver struck the patrol vehicle, causing minor damage as she fled the area toward Highway O, according to the report.
Deputies deployed tire deflation devices on Highway O in attempt to bring the pursuit to an end.
Voyles avoided one set of tire deflation devices but struck a second set, the report said.
While attempting to avoid the tire deflation, Voyles lost control of the vehicle, drove off the shoulder of the roadway, striking a rock bluff, disabling her vehicle.
Pelton said Voyles claimed she fled the traffic stop citing a fear of going back to jail. She was taken into custody without further incident.
Voyles was taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital Washington for an evaluation and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Facility.
Additional charges stemming from the pursuit are not limited to speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, resisting arrest, assault second-degree special victim, failure to maintain a single lane, displayed plates of another and failure to stop at a stop sign have been submitted to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.