A burglary suspect was able to fight off property caretakers and temporarily escape capture in Robertsville Saturday.
According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Woods Creek Road where the caretakers allegedly encountered a male fleeing the residence and attempted to detain him.
The suspect allegedly pulled a knife and was able to escape, but not before the caretakers recorded the license plate number.
A Franklin County deputy and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers later located the suspect vehicle with three occupants on Hill View Drive and conducted a traffic stop. All three occupants were allegedly identified positively by the caretakers.
Charges in the case were brought against two Cedar Hill residents: James Vincent Reeves, 46, and Michael Allen Roberts, 45.
Reeves was charged with burglary first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Roberts was charged with burglary first degree.
Bond for both was set at $50,000.
Charges against a third suspect, a 26-year-old Cedar Hill female, are pending.