All Democrats in Franklin County interested in participating in the delegate selection process should gather Monday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Government Center, located at 400 E. Locust St., Union.
The April 6 meeting is the first level of a multi-tiered delegate selection process in Missouri.
It will eventually lead to the selection of Democratic delegates and alternates to the Democratic National Convention, which will be held July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wis.
People elected April 6, will attend the Congressional District Convention April 30, and have the opportunity to be elected as a Congressional District national delegate or alternate.
They will also be able to attend the Missouri State Democratic Convention June 20.
Delegates and alternates will be allocated to presidential candidates to accurately reflect the expressed presidential preferences in the March 10 presidential primary.
Participation is open to all voters who wish to participate as Democrats; who are residents and registered voters in Franklin County; who are at least 18 years of age by the general election; who declare themselves to be Democrats; are not members of any other political party; who have voted in the March 10 residential primary; and those who have submitted Form MM to the state party chair either before the April 6 mass meetings or following the mass meeting, due by 10 p.m. April 6, 2020.
For further information, contact Franklin County Central Committee Chair Clyde Voelkerding, 314-580-1455, or cvoelker13@yahoo.com.