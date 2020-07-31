The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a badly decomposed body found Thursday afternoon, July 30, in Gerald.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the body was found in a field in the 700 block of DaniMac Lane off County Line Road at 2:12 p.m.
Pelton said the potential cause of death, gender or how long the body had been in the field are unknown at this time.
As deputies and detectives arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had been stuck in the field with the body laying a short distance from the vehicle.
Due to the decomposition, the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to assist in the identification, and further death investigation.
More Information will be released as it becomes available.