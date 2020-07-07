A Robertsville man was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning, July 7, on Tiny Ridge Way east of Cedar Heights Lane outside Catawissa.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Charles D. Gudermuth, 36, Robertsville was struck while riding his 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle and ejected.
He was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ashley M. Downey, 28, St. Clair who was uninjured.
The patrol states Gudermuth was traveling too fast for the hilly conditions on the road and Downey was inattentive while picking up her phone and crossed the center lane while traveling westbound.
The motorcycle hit the front left side of the pick-up truck. Gudermuth was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 a.m. by EMS personnel and was later transported to the St. Louis County Morgue.