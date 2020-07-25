Matthew C. Hauser, 32, Pacific, was seriously injured in an accident Wednesday night, July 22, on Highway F in Jefferson County.
Hauser was riding a 1986 Harley-Davidson FXR north on Highway F at Cat Tail Lane with no lights around 8:45 p.m. when a 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by Luke A. Staten, 21, Pacific, going south bound, attempted to make a left turn.
The motorcyle struck the front of Staten’s vehicle.
Hauser was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur, by Meramec ambulance. Hauser was wearing a helmet and Staten was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.