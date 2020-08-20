A recent audit of Warren County government by State Auditor Nicole Galloway resulted in a “good” rating despite concerns in several county offices.
The concerns addressed in the report include oversight of financial operations within the county collector’s office and cybersecurity within several county offices.
The audit also found County Collector Julie Schaumberg did not file annual settlements for four years.
State law requires the county collector to file an annual settlement with the county commission to fully account for all funds received from taxes and other sources.
The audit also noted County Clerk Denise Stotler does not maintain an account book and prepare or verify the delinquent tax books.
The audit also identified inadequate password controls within county assessor Wendy Nordwald’s, recorder of deeds Deborah Engemann’s and public administrator Melissa Dempsey’s offices.
After receiving the auditor’s report, Warren County officials drafted a joint letter to Galloway July 27, stating they recognize and acknowledge the issues, and the collector will compile her reports with the oversight and communication of the county clerk and the county commission.
The clerk has had the necessary software installed to properly complete the required accounting book and print and verify the accuracy of the books.
The county clerk and collector will work together to verify the accuracy of tax records, and the county commission will work with the other offices to implement password controls to reduce unauthorized access to computers and data by changing passwords periodically.