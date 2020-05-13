Opinions vary on the abbreviated 2020 Missouri legislative session, but it is coming down to the wire for a few key issues.
Although it appears the four lawmakers representing Franklin County in the House will not get any of their personal legislation passed before the gavel drops at the end of the session Friday, May 15, they will be voting on larger statewide issues.
As of Tuesday, only three of the 1,620 filed House bills have been signed by Gov. Mike Parson and lawmakers are scrambling to get their individual bills added to one of the several large omnibus bills.
Griesheimer
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, says he is a bit disappointed the session was cut short, but he has taken pride in being home to help constituents during the pandemic.
“We were elected to be public servants,” Griesheimer said. “I was able to help several constituents with their unemployment.”
Griesheimer, who sits on the House Budget Committee, says the state budget for 2021 was passed by Friday, May 8.
He added the push is on to pass a resolution to put Clean Missouri back on state ballots to address the redistricting portion of the amendment passed soundly by voters in 2018.
“It was sold two years ago as limiting lobbying and campaign finances,” he said. “That disguised the redistricting. I am in favor of letting the people vote again.”
Another issue which may finally make its way to the finish line is a statewide prescription drug monitoring (PDMP) bill.
“I hope there aren’t a lot of surprises,” Griesheimer said. “There are a lot of omnibus bills they are loading up and we don’t know what’s in them. The lobbyists were told to stay home so I’m anticipating language mistakes we will have to go back and fix in the future.”
After a very successful first year in the Legislature, none of Griesheimer’s bills gained traction this session.
“It is what it is,” Griesheimer said. “My career started with such a high and from the veterans I’ve talked to, it’s common to have slow years. I had a lot of brand new legislation this year.”
Tate
State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair says he is hopeful his bill involving digital driver’s licensing is included in an omnibus bill and feels the conglomerated bills are much needed especially this abnormal session.
“The majority of the amendments to the omnibus bills are bills themselves,” Tate said. “They have been vetted and public hearings have been held on them. Plus, all of the amendments can be discussed on the floor.”
Tate has mixed feelings on the omnibus bills. In one sense it can help a lawmaker get a bill passed, but on the other if there is legislation other members don’t like on the same bill, it may get voted down.
“Some things need to get done,” Tate said. “Once you get a little more seasoned you get more selective on the battles you want to fight. You also get more passionate about certain things.”
Tate added he has voted for PDMP and is in favor of the Amendment 1 resolution.
“I’ve been getting a lot of emails telling me to leave it alone and respect the will of the people,” Tate said. “I will be voting to put the resolution on the ballot and let the people decide the redistricting.”
Bailey
State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, says the shortened session is definitely not optimal.
“However there are some priority pieces of legislation that need to get through, my seclusion/restraint bill being one of them,” Bailey said. “I still receive emails and phone calls from parents whose kiddos have been mistreated by the practice and the parents were not notified. This is a big parental rights piece of legislation, especially since we see a disproportionate number of kids with disabilities and minority status being affected by this practice.”
Bailey added her bill will probably be included in an education omnibus.
Simmons
State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, is disappointed in such a short session, and one in which the full participation of members, constituents, citizens and experts in the field were impacted.
He added many good bills may died on the vine, with hope for resurrection next year and he is against Amendment 1, saying it was clearly two distinct, separate proposals purposely tied into one ballot measure.
“It was a well-orchestrated, misdirection ploy by deep pocketed special interests outside of Missouri in order to affect representation and elections, not based on ideas, and debate, but actual real gerrymandering,” Simmons said. “The complaint about gerrymandering always sounds good, but is a red herring and simply not true. Missouri is a conservative state with conservative, common sense values. The other side of the political aisle is upset by that and looking for extraordinary strategies to overcome this ballot imbalance.”
Simmons feels Amendment 1 is a real threat to the valued idea and priority of local representation if the redistricting portion is not modified.
“In order to get a theoretical 50/50 competitive district, the boundaries of all districts will have to be stretched, crooked, convoluted, elongated, serpentine maps.”
He explained Franklin County is a predominant Republican district and the search for more Democratic votes to create a so-called balance, boundaries have to move into other adjacent districts.
“It’s very possible the districts within Franklin County could stretch into North County, St. Louis, or Columbia, and Washington and Union’s state representatives could come from those areas trying to represent us,” Simmons said. “People don’t realize the disaster Amendment 1 is to their actual representation in a cohesive, neighborly, compact, closeness way we have enjoyed for decades when both Democrats were in control, and when Republicans were in control.”