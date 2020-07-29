Franklin County’s Second District has fielded several Republican candidates vying for the commissioner post.
In one of only two contested county races, three men are attempting to thwart one-term incumbent Dave Hinson’s attempt at re-election.
Hinson, St. Clair, faces former Union city administrator, Russell Rost, Union, Franklin County Highway Department West District Supervisor Darren Walker and private citizen Mark Williams, both of Sullivan.
There is no Democratic challenger in November, so the primary election Aug. 4 will decide the seat for the next four years.
Why are you running for this office?
Hinson has served on the county commission since his election in 2016. Before that he was a state representative.
“I have been a strong voice in changing the status quo of how the county operates and wish to continue our progress in moving our county forward,” Hinson said.
Rost has served the county in many roles, although never in the capacity of an elected official. He is currently working as a consultant to the city of Union after retiring early from the city administrator post. He said this would allow him to devote his time exclusively to representing the citizens of the Second District.
“During my almost 14 years as the Union city administrator, I have worked on several common issues with the Franklin County government and its departments,” Rost said. “I have experience working with the circuit court, the prosecuting attorney and the sheriff’s office, the 911 system and detention center.
Walker said he wants to make a positive impact in the county and its government. “This is the closest level of government to the people and working with the people is where I thrive,” Walker said. “This also provides the greatest challenge for me, both personally and professionally, to serve the folks of Franklin County.”
What problems do you think need to be addressed in Franklin County?
Walker said theres a need for open, honest and more direct lines of communication with the taxpayers. “Also we need to utilize all county department heads’ and their staffs’ knowledge and skills to better manage the county budget and stop the frivolous amount of litigation within the county.”
Rost wants to see efficient use of the resources available to provide the essential services to all county departments. Additional challenges include fair taxation and sound budgeting within the current revenue limits without seeking additional taxes.
“With county growth and the voter-approved Proposition P initiative, I believe the county is well funded, but constant oversight and management of those funds is critical to providing the needed service levels,” Rost said. “Proper management of the human resources available is the final management challenge. County employees must not only be deployed efficiently, they must also feel valued. I believe leading as part of a team works much better than oppressive direction and use of discipline.”
Hinson said one of the biggest issues facing the county is being prepared for ever-changing situations.“We have to stay aware of what’s going on around the country and be prepared for issues when they occur here,” Hinson said.
Williams did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
What do you plan to change/keep if elected?
“I will continue to challenge the status quo and continue to fight for the changes that give you more personal freedom and property rights within the county,” Hinson said.
Walker said if he is elected he will be available and present in the community regularly, as well as keep an open door policy not just for staff, but for the taxpayers.
“I think the (county) commission’s office needs to be completely transparent and accountable for their decisions,” Walker said. “Decreasing the amount of litigation in the county will enable the taxpayer dollar to be used more effectively. Lastly, I would hire a full-time county engineer, to save money on projects and create employment opportunity.”
Rost would like to see more public and employee participation during the decision-making process. “Franklin County is blessed with many dedicated elected officials, employees and advisory board members,” Rost said. “These are the people essential to good planning and decision making. They need and deserve respect and support from the county commission to be effective in their roles.”
What, in your opinion, is the most important issue facing Franklin County?
Rost believes the biggest challenge for Franklin County and the country is the divisive atmosphere and lack of trust that seems to exist.
“With the challenges of COVID-19 and the civil unrest caused by the recent racial tensions still to be resolved, it is essential for elected officials to work together and establish a higher level of trust with their citizens,” Rost said. “County government must not respond with knee-jerk actions to challenges or accept the mass media’s pressures, but instead must make decisions from sound planning and within their jurisdictional scope. Overgoverning is as damaging as an inadequate response to issues.”
Hinson said keeping up with the ever-changing world has been a pressing challenge and will be so into the future. “A commissioner has to be engaged and researching what’s taking place so informed decisions can be made.”
Walker said the most important issue facing the county right now is the Highway 47 project. He believes the current commission has not presented the actual cost to taxpayers and how much more will be needed from the county to complete the project.
“The three-phase project will cost an estimated $65 million to $70 million, not a total of $10 million that has been rumored,” Walker said. “The $10 million is the cost of putting in a roundabout in Union and the first phase of the project. Of that, $2 million will have to come from our Franklin County budget. If resources are taken from other parts of the budget, like the highway department, then mowing of roadways, snow removal, resurfacing roads and general maintenance will be affected.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“I believe residents of Franklin County should vote for me because I’m not a career politician but a boots-on-the-ground type of individual that feels it’s time for the working class to be heard,” Walker said. “I have the experience/knowledge of what is happening in our county, as I have been working for the county for the past 10 years and was a small business owner for 15 years prior.”
Rost said looking at a candidate’s life of service, both professional and volunteer, is the best way to determine who to vote for.
“I began public service in 1972 when I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at a time when the draft had ended and our country was still at war,” Rost said. “I’ve continued in public professional service for more than 45 years and take a conservative approach to governing and the management of resources entrusted to me by the citizens. You won’t see any changes to my commitment to providing the best quality of life to everyone that I represent in the Franklin County community.”
Hinson said he has a proven record of being fiscally conservative with taxpayer dollars.
“I have voted against ordinances that infringe on your personal rights, and I’m the only candidate with an A rating from the NRA,” Hinson said. “I’m only beholden to the taxpayers, not any special interest. In my first term we have replaced a 35-year-old software system and built a new 911 center and jail. We have put more deputies on the road and retained our seasoned officers. I made decisions on COVID-19 using facts and data, not fear.”