Missouri state statute outlines six factors in which a person can apply for an absentee ballot. With the passage of SB 631, a seventh category has been added until the end of 2020.
According to guidelines released by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, voters who are incapacitated due to illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, will not be required to have their ballots notarized.
Also included in the group not required to notarize absentee ballots: Anyone who has contracted the coronavirus or is at-risk due to any of the following:
• Is age 65 or older;
• Lives in a long-term care facility;
• Has chronic lung disease/asthma;
• Has a serious heart condition;
• Is immunocompromised;
• Has diabetes;
• Has chronic kidney disease and is undergoing dialysis; and
• Has liver disease.
Voters are eligible to vote absentee with a notary due to:
• Incapacity or confinement due to illness;
• Religious beliefs or practice;
• Working as an election worker;
• Incarceration, as long as you have the right to vote; and
• Participation in the Safe at Home program.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the August election is July 22, at 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots may be requested in person up until the day before Election Day.
Ballots may be turned in by mail or in person and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Mail-In Voting
All registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.
The first step is to complete an application to request a mail-in ballot in person or by mail.
After receiving a ballot, fill it out and have the return envelope notarized.
Return the mail-in ballot through the U.S. mail only.