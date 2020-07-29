Despite the number of COVID-19 cases increasing by 261 in July in Franklin County, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says no new restrictions will be put into place to curb the spread of the virus.
“No. We’re not going to do it,” Brinker said. “One hospitalization out of a population of 103,000 people does not mandate it. What is the number? I don’t know.”
Brinker said he has spoken with several people who have recovered from the virus and feels the key is keeping it out of the high-risk areas.
“The increase in cases comes from more people moving around,” Brinker said. “People are having more contact with each other. Plus there is such an availability of testing where people can go anywhere and get one.”
On Tuesday, 22 new cases were reported, bringing the overall county total to 466.
Those cases ranged in age from children ages 5, 7 and 9 to a 77-year-old man in Washington.
Recoveries Tuesday included three women, ages 36, 24 and 53, in Washington, Union and Pacific.
Total recoveries in Franklin County now total 320, leaving 128 cases still active.
In a switch from early in the spring only eight of the active cases are residents of long-term care facilities.
On July 1, there were 33 active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County with almost an even split of residents of care facilities and residents at large.
On June 1, there were 15 active cases in the county and 10 of those were in long-term care facilities.
The majority of COVID-19-related deaths have been associated with residents of long-term care facilities. The county COVID-19death toll remains at 18.
The Franklin County Health Department reports 13,240 county residents have tested negative for the virus. Approximately 13 percent of the county population has been tested.
Statewide, 43,050 people have been infected by the coronavirus and 1,201 have died.
In neighboring St. Louis County, new restrictions will go into effect Friday, restricting the number of people in a gathering to 50, limiting business occupancy to 25 percent and prohibiting bars from serving customers past 10 p.m. The new restrictions came after 523 new cases were reported in St. Louis County Sunday.
In Franklin County, only six new cases were reported on Monday, the lowest since July 21, and the second lowest since July 8, when just four new cases were reported.
There were no new recoveries Monday.
Seven new cases were reported Sunday. They were all adults ages 42 to 63. One new recovery, a 28-year-old woman in Pacific, was reported Sunday as well.
Seventeen new cases were reported Saturday, ranging in age from 17 to 81. Washington and Union each had four cases; three in St. Albans; and one each in Catawissa, Labadie, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan and Villa Ridge.
There were also 16 new recoveries listed Saturday, ranging in age from 26 to 75.