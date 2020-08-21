By Monte Miller
Health officials announced Thursday they will no longer track COVID-19 recoveries in Franklin County.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the decision was made because health staff do not have the time or resources to track recoveries.
Instead, they will prioritize contact tracing of school-age children and individuals associated with long-term care facilities who have the virus and entities with two or more confirmed cases, in addition to remaining confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve hired six contact tracers using CARES money,” Brinker said. “At all-hands-on-deck, we have 10 people tracing, including four full-time health department staff. We still think positive cases are slipping through.”
As of the last reporting on Wednesday, 585 people in Franklin County have recovered from the virus.
“Moving forward, we will no longer release information on cases that have metthe guidelines to be removed from isolation (recovered),” the statement said. “This is a time-consuming process and pulls our focus from higher priority needs.”
Brinker said most people who have tested positive generally fall off the active list about 10 days after they are no longer experiencing symptoms.
“We are taking our cues from the state on this,” Brinker said. “We receive most of our funding from them, and we must abide by their rules.”
On Aug. 7, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams ordered all health departments to prioritize contact tracing for school-age children.
The order is limited to individuals at least 3 years of age but no older than 21.
With schools opening, health officials have been meeting with county school districts for weeks to prepare.
“Kids are our focus right now,” Brinker said. “All of the superintendents have done an incredible job. It breaks my heart to see kids sitting 6 feet apart, but it is necessary.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 54 school-age children have been diagnosed in the county, and as of Friday, only nine were still listed as active cases. School-age children are between the ages of 5 and 18.
The highest concentration of school-age COVID-19 cases has been in Union, with 12 total and four currently active.
Seven children in the Pacific/Gray Summit areas have been diagnosed with the virus, as well as seven in the St. Clair area.
Despite having the highest number of adult positive cases in Franklin County (220), Washington has had only seven school-age children contract the virus.
Four children living in St. Albans have tested positive and three cases were identified in the Sullivan/Stanton area, one of which is still active.
The communities of Catawissa, Villa Ridge, New Haven/Berger, and Gerald/Beaufort/Leslie have had two school-age cases each, with only one still active in those areas.
Recoveries
Just this week, 67 new recoveries were reported, marking a 74.8 percent virus recovery rate on Wednesday, the last day recoveries were listed.
For the month of August, recoveries have increased by 133 percent from 251 at the end of July.
The highest day of recoveries was Aug. 5, when the Franklin County Health Department reported 57 county residents had recovered from the coronavirus.
The first eight virus recoveries in Franklin County were reported April 7.