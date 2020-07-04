When Missouri and Illinois businesses deemed nonessential were forced to close due to the coronavirus, fireworks aficionados traveled a bit farther and found an oasis in Stanton.
In addition to selling fireworks year-round, Golden Bear Fireworks also sells gas, pizza and some grocery items, which allowed it to not only remain open during the virus shutdown, but to thrive.
Store Manager Kelly Meadows said fireworks sales are up 50 percent this year and began much earlier than in years past.
“I don’t know if the coronavirus saved our store, but it did bring us out of the winter quicker,” Meadows said. “We are having a really, really good year, and we have more customers than I’ve ever seen. We’ve had a lot of customers coming from St. Louis and all over to buy fireworks. They said they drove down (Interstate) 44, and we were the first fireworks place they found open since the others were nonessential. We were the only game in town.”
Meadows said the increased revenues have allowed the small gas station and convenience store to make much-needed upgrades like replacing 25-year-old gas pumps.
“After about two weeks of people being forced to stay inside, our business began to pick up,” Meadows said. “People had nowhere to go and big unemployment checks to spend. Every night was Friday night.”
Meadows said the mild spring also contributed to fireworks sales starting earlier as tourists headed to the Meramec River and stopped by the store ontheir way.
“Some weeks we sold more beer than we did gas,” Meadows said. “If they were complaining about the crowds at Lake of the Ozarks, they should have seen it down at the river. Half of St. Louis came out here to party. We’ve had more customers than I’ve ever seen.”
Big Sellers
COVID-19 canceled many municipal fireworks displays across the country, pushing up sales of fireworks to individuals who are now planning their own fireworks displays for shows for their neighborhoods. Julie Heckman, president of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said fireworks sellers are seeing huge gains in sales, with some reporting jumps of 200 to 300 percent in sales.
“We’ve been selling a lot more of the big stuff this year since the cities aren’t doing displays,” Meadows said. “A lot of friends are pooling their money together to do bigger shows for their neighborhoods. We see the same people coming in every week to buy more and some people we see every day.”
Fireworks packages at Golden Bear range in price from $9.99 up to $999.99, and Meadows said the store is selling everything in between.
“We still have the kiddie stuff and bottle rockets,” she said. “We have the big light-up-the-sky and rattle-your-house stuff too. The most I’ve seen someone spend at one time is about $1,500.”
In all, Meadows estimates Golden Bear has sold about two semitractor-trailer loads of fireworks this year, but expects things to slow down a bit after this weekend.
“We are owned by Hale Fireworks, based in Buffalo, Mo.,” Meadows said. “In past years I’ve requested specific brands of bottle rockets. This year, I just asked them to send me whatever I can get. We’ve had four truck deliveries so far, and I don’t think we are going to run out.”
Meadows offered a secret to potential fireworks buyers who literally want the most bang for their buck. But don’t let the name fool you. “We call them cakes,” Meadows said. “They each have 10 to 40 individual shells. All you have to do is light the fuse, get away from it and enjoy.”
Stands
Although stores like Golden Bear and others in Pacific and Gray Summit can operate year-round, temporary stands in Franklin County opened for business June 20 and can operate only through Friday, July 10.
This year, eight fireworks merchants were issued a seasonal consumer fireworks permit to sell fireworks in unincorporated Franklin County.
Steve Unnerstall, along with his brother and cousin, operate 4-U Fireworks on High Street in Washington and their sales are up by 50 percent this year.
The CPA said the trio began operating the stand 14 years ago since the accounting business is slow during the summer.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Unnerstall said. “This is the biggest June we’ve had so far. The worst year ever was 2012 when it was 100 degrees for 10 straight days and we had no rain. That year we only did 30 percent of normal sales.”
Like Meadows, Unnerstall said the bigger items are the hottest sellers and normally those who are putting on bigger shows buy their items early.
“We supply fireworks for several subdivision shows,” he said. “We give them $2,000 worth of fireworks for $1,500. The mom, dad and couple of kids buying for home usually come in on the third or fourth, but there’s nothing wrong with that either.”
This year, Unnerstall’s stand also is the source of the impromptu city display hosted by the Washington KC Hall.
Since they will be working through the weekend, Unnerstall said he and his family will put on their own big show after the smoke clears from the holiday.
Kathy Maune, co-owner of Maune’s Show-Me Fireworks, LLC near Washington Regional Airport on Highway 47, also said sales have been booming this year in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown. “It’s up at least 30 percent from last year,” Maune said. “If not even more.”
She said the cancellation of many municipal and other official fireworks displays is driving sales at Show-Me, which has been in business for 53 years. “People are just dying to do something.”
Maune said while the virus has boosted demand, supply is a different story with suppliers reporting empty shelves. “We have to put our order in by May,” she said. “Because if you don’t get your order in, you might not get the good, newer stuff.”
She said she based her order on last year’s and added a bit more, “but there’s a lot of things we are going to be sold out of.
“Everyone is having such a big year.”