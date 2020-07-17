By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
The city of Washington was the first in Franklin County to pass 100 COVID-19 cases this week as the county totals have risen to 338.
Union is not far behind with 66 confirmed cases, Pacific/Gray Summit with 49 cases and St. Clair, 35, round out the top four.
Since Saturday, July 11, 56 new cases have been reported in Franklin County.
Active cases in the county stand at 119 with 201 recoveries.
Of the active cases, only 21 are residents of long-term care facilities.
Deaths as a result of COVID-19 remain at 18. The last reported COVID-19-related death was June 9.
As of Friday, there was one person hospitalized in Franklin County due to the virus and 10,400 people have tested negative.
Also this week, 31 people have recovered from the virus.
New Cases
Twelve new cases were reported Friday, including four in Pacific; two each in Sullivan and St. Clair; and one each in Washington, Beaufort, New Haven and Gerald. Cases Friday ranged in age from 25 to 94 and included six men and six women.
On Thursday, nine new cases were reported with four each in Washington and Union and one in Sullivan. Six of the cases were women and four were men ranging in age from 21 to 76.
Wednesday’s numbers were a bit higher with 11 new cases reported.
Four of the cases were in Washington; three in Sullivan; and one each in Union, awissa, Villa Ridge and Pacific.
Statewide
On Friday, the state of Missouri reported a total of 30,422 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 1,113 deaths statewide.
St. Louis County leads the state with 8,253 cases and St. Louis City reports 3,051.
Neighboring St. Charles County is fourth in the state with 1,704 cases and Jefferson County has moved into the 10th spot in the state with 643 cases.
Warren County to the north has 68 cases and Crawford County to the south west has 26 cases.