The Franklin County Health Department has informed the Archdiocese of St. Louis that a member of St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Villa Ridge and of St. James Catholic Church, Catawissa has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The person who tested positive was part of an evening prayer group at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Thursday, Aug. 20. The person then distributed Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Mass at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Saturday, Aug. 22, and at 8 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Aug. 23. The person then went to 10 a.m. Mass at St. James, Catawissa on Sunday and distributed Holy Communion there.
The Franklin County Health Department asks that anyone who attended any of those Masses, and/or the prayer group, please self-quarantine for 14 days. Self-quarantine includes staying away from family members.
St. Mary of Perpetual Help and St. James will be suspending public Mass through the next two weekends, but parishioners are encouraged to attend Holy Mass via livestream.