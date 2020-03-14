As of Friday, three people have been tested for the coronavirus in Franklin County and all three tests have come back negative.
A fourth person in the county was a candidate to be tested, but after further monitoring, the patient’s clinician determined the symptoms did not meet the criteria to be tested for the virus.
All testing is being done at the state lab in Jefferson City. However, one of the individuals tested was swabbed at Mercy Hospital Washington. Two others were swabbed at medical facilities in St. Louis, but they do have Franklin County addresses.
All of the presumptive patients were cooperative with health officials and self-quarantined until test results were produced, officials said.
Statewide, 73 people have been tested for coronavirus and only two people have tested positive to date. The latest of which was just announced in Greene County Thursday.
A meeting between county officials and community partners from first responder agencies, school districts and municipalities was held Friday morning to get everyone on the same page as the pandemic threatens to spread. These meetings will continue on a weekly basis.
Public Information
As Franklin County continues to prepare to handle any coronavirus (COVID-19) complications that may arise, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is encouraging residents not to spread rumors or gossip about potential cases in Franklin County.
“There is no truth whatsoever to the rumor a case was diagnosed in Washington,” Brinker said. “All three results we have received thus far have been negative.”
Brinker added the Franklin County Health Department is the lead agency and any and all information will flow into and out of that department.
Franklin County now has a dedicated hotline — 636-583-7300 — for anyone with questions about coronavirus.
“That line is answerable by up to six different people,” Brinker said. “As of now they are not overwhelmed, but that could change.”
County health officials are urging anyone who thinks they may have coronavirus symptoms and needs to be tested to call the health department for guidance before potentially exposing others in doctor’s offices or emergency rooms.
“We will continue to hold daily meetings and coordinate with the state,” Brinker said. “As of now, we are not activating our emergency operations center.”
The county is coordinating with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) to request and receive further protection and testing supplies from the state of Missouri.
Through its partnership with EWGW, Franklin County has ordered 200 N95 surgical masks, eight cases each of wipes and hand sanitizer, and 10 additional testing kits.
Brinker also announced the county’s legal counsel has prepared a document for residents who may be quarantined.
“As of now, we aren’t making any county edict regarding crowd sizes,” Brinker said. “We believe all events will self-police.”
Mercy Washington
The largest medical center in the county, Mercy Hospital Washington, is working closely with the health department and other community partners as well.
Mercy President Eric Eoloff announced Mercy has set up a drive-through test collection site in Chesterfield that will open Saturday and is also working through plans to set up similar sites in other Mercy communities.
The site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath.
Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.
Currently, the county health department is not set up for testing and per state guidance, no local health departments will be permitted to do testing.
“The CDC predicts the virus numbers can double every six days,” Eoloff said. “Mercy has a command center set up and it is being monitored every hour of the day. In Washington, we have a controlled room set up for testing.”
Last weekend, Missouri’s only positive COVID-19 patient was sent home for self-quarantine immediately following well-coordinated testing at Mercy Hospital St. Louis’ emergency department.
Eoloff added Mercy facilities are fully stocked with supplies to handle potential coronavirus cases and it does have testing kits in stock.
The Franklin County Health Department also has two of the testing kits available.
There is currently no shortage of testing kits in the area, but the limited facilities that can conduct the virus testing restrict test results to 24 to 48 hours.
While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, the risk is relatively low. More than 80 percent of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill.
The concern is for those with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level, supportive care.
State
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 Thursday. The hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411 and is being operated by medical professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams says it is important to know what to do if you have concerns about an illness during this outbreak.
“For those who may be at risk for COVID-19, we encourage them to utilize this hotline or call their health care provider or local public health agency to inform them of their travel history and symptoms,” Williams said. “They’ll be instructed on how to receive care without exposing others to the possible illness.”